Slovenia’s Tobacco Fields

Bela Krajina is best known for its gentle landscapes of fern fields and birch trees, but it was once the center of tobacco farming in Slovenia. The industry remained small in scale, but several families made a living producing the only native-grown tobacco in Slovenia.
Rich in red clay, the soil of Bela Krajina is not particularly fertile. Corn is a staple crop, but throughout history, failed harvests have left many locals to seek a better life abroad. After World War II, a group of experts discovered that the climate of Bela Krajina is perfectly suited for the cultivation of tobacco. Several farmers seized the opportunity, and soon tobacco became one of the leading crops in villages such as Griblje. The tobacco plants thrived in the region, and is some places, they reached impressive heights of two meters and more.
By the 1980s, 70 farmers in Bela Krajina grew tobacco, with seedlings provided by Ljubljana’s Tobacco Factory. Most of the farmers grew burley tobacco, which was renowned for its quality, but also required labor-intensive processing. In many cases, tobacco farming was a family affair, and young children helped to cure the crop. Several generations would take part in the time-consuming task of stringing tobacco leaves on ropes for drying. The work was ultimately made easier when a machine use to process tobacco was brought in from Ljubljana.
Eventually, cheaper tobacco grown elsewhere and the decline in smokers spelled the end of tobacco farming in Bela Krajina. Even Ljubljana’s storied Tobacco Factory shut down its operations. These days, the once promising industry is just a memory – a fascinating footnote in the history of one of Slovenia’s most interesting regions.
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 22.11. 00:02:46, 22.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.11.2018 00:02:54, 22.11.2018
|
An English couple in Piran 00:04:10, 20.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 21.11. 00:01:43, 21.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 21. 11. 2018 00:02:56, 21.11.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 20.11. 00:02:16, 20.11.2018
|
News Deutsch 20.11.2018 00:03:24, 20.11.2018
|
News in English - 19.11.2018 00:03:27, 19.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 11. 2018 00:03:35, 19.11.2018
|
News in English - 18.11.2018 00:03:08, 18.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 18. 11. 2018 00:04:05, 18.11.2018
|
News English, 17.11.2018 00:03:15, 17.11.2018
|
News Deutsch 17.11.2018 00:03:02, 17.11.2018
|
highlights of the week 00:05:38, 17.11.2018
|
Meet Trixie Pacis, a Canadian in Slovenia 00:10:27, 14.11.2018
|
News in English - 16.11.2018 00:03:18, 16.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 16.11.2018 00:03:22, 16.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 15.11. 00:02:56, 15.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 15.11.2018 00:03:44, 15.11.2018
|
News in English 14.11.2018 00:03:46, 14.11.2018