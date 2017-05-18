Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 3 votes Rate this news article! Tucked into a remote corner of Slovenia’s Kamnik Savinja Alps is a valley known as Robanov Kot. Under the high Alpine peaks, old ways of life have changed little over the years, and the landscapes give curious visitors a glimpse of mountain life as it once was. Foto: Srdjan Živulović/BoBo Farming is still the livelihood of the area, but many of the farms now also welcome visitors, who can spend the night, taste local dishes, or have a glass of homemade liquor, all surrounded by ancient pastures and forests. Foto: Srdjan Živulović/BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Where Old Ways Live On

Slovenia Revealed

18. May 2017 ob 07:49

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Tucked into a remote corner of Slovenia’s Kamnik Savinja Alps is a valley known as Robanov Kot. Under the high Alpine peaks, old ways of life have changed little over the years, and the landscapes give curious visitors a glimpse of mountain life as it once was.

The story of Robanov Kot began during the last Ice Age when a glacier carved out the valley, and after its retreat, vast forests covered the rugged terrain. About a thousand years ago, people first settled in the valley. They began to create pastureland, and the resulting landscape - a hodgepodge of mountain forests and fields - hasn’t changed much since. Records dating back to the 15th century mention several farms, most of which are still around today - they even belong to the same families. Among them is the Roban Farm, which gave the valley its name.

As late as the beginning of the 20th century, there were no roads leading from the valley to the rest of the world. The easiest way to access the outside world was to walk across high mountain passes into Carinthia, now in Austria. The geographic oddity even influenced the local dialect.

The harsh terrain, once a great hindrance, has now proven to be a boon for the valley. Hikers and trekkers from around Slovenia and beyond come here to explore the rugged landscape. Some of the hikes are suitable for families, while mountaineers who ascend high above the stream known as Bela encounter precipitous walls - and truly unforgettable views.

Just after World War II, Robanov Kot became one of the first areas in Slovenia to receive official protection. The legislation prohibited the construction of new buildings in the valley, a restriction that helped to preserve the traditional landscape much as they have looked for generations. The protections were strengthened even further when Robanov Kot became protected as a Landscape Park in 1987.

Farming is still the livelihood of the area, but many of the farms now also welcome visitors, who can spend the night, taste local dishes, or have a glass of homemade liquor, all surrounded by ancient pastures and forests. In a place little-known even to most Slovenians, mountain life goes on as it has for generations.

Jaka Bartolj