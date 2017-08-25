Za otroke
Za starejše
25. avgust 2017
14. februar 2017
7. junij 2016
27. marec 2016
13. oktober 2015
Objokana Pamela Anderson: ganljivo slovo Hefove najljubše zajčice

Poklon legendi
28. september 2017 ob 21:50
Los Angeles - MMC RTV SLO

Ob smrti legendarnega bonvivana v svileni halji so se usuli odzivi številnih zvezdnikov, ki so se spominjali svojih trenutkov s Hughom Hefnerjem. Najbolj čustveno pa se je odzvala nekdanja zajčica Pamela Anderson.

Na Instagramu je objavila video, ki je posnet v popolni tišini, na njem je povsem objokana in z razmazanimi ličili, med solzami izdavi le: "Zbogom, Hef!" Svoje srce pa je izlila na papir, saj je posnetek opremila z ganljivim pripisom.

"Jaz sem jaz zaradi tebe. Naučil si me vse o svobodi in spoštovanju. Poleg moje družine si bil najpomembnejša oseba v mojem življenju. Dal si mi moje življenje," je začela igralka, ki je v svoji karieri krasila 14 naslovnic revije Playboy - več kot katera koli druga oseba.

"Ljudje mi ves čas govorijo, da sem bila tvoja najljubša," je priznala 50-letna zvezdnica, ki se je na naslovnico Playboya lani vrnila tudi kot zadnji gol model pred popolno preobrazbo revije.

"Hvala, ker si svet naredil boljši"
"V globokem šoku sem, ampak bil si star in hrbet te je tako bolel. Zadnjič, ko sem te videla, si uporabljal hojco. Nisi me želel videti, nisi mogel slišati. Pokazal pa si mi list papirja v žepu in na njem je pisalo moje ime - Pamela, obkroženo s srčkom," skrušeno piše plavolasi sekssimbol generacije žensk v 90. letih prejšnjega stoletja.

Spominja se, kako jo je ves čas hvalil in opogumljal, naj bo sama svoja - močna, divja in svobodna. "Hvala, ker si svet naredil boljši. Bolj svoboden in seksi. Bil si džentelmen, očarljiv, eleganten, viteški. In tako zabaven. Zbogom, Hef ... tvoja Pamela," končuje svoje pisanje.


Želel je večni počitek ob sekssimbolu Marilyn Monroe
Hefnerju so se poklonile tudi druge lepotice, ki so skozi zgodovino pozirale za Playboy. Paris Hilton je objavila svojo fotografijo v kostumu Playboyeve zajčice, kako sedi ob Hefnerju. "Bil je legenda, inovator, genij, le eden svoje vrste in z zlatim srcem," je pripisala.

Tudi Kim Kardashian, ki je krasila naslovnico revije leta 2007, je zapisala, da je "ponosna, da je bila del Playboyeve ekipe", Hefnerja pa je označila za legendarnega. Hčerka pevca Franka Sinatre, Nancy Sinatra je za revijo pozirala leta 1995. "Eden najprijaznejših moških, kar sem jih kdaj poznala," je ob Hefnerjevi smrti zapisala na Twitterju.

Oglasili so se tudi pornozvezdnik Ron Jeremy, voditelj Larry King, pevec Gene Simmons, igralec Rob Lowe in številni drugi.

Hefner naj bi bil pokopan poleg Marilyn Monroe na pokopališču Westwood Village Memorial Park v Los Angelesu, kjer je zadnje počivališče našlo več filmskih in televizijskih zvezdnikov. Za mesto je že pred 25 leti odštel 75.000 dolarjev.

My favorite image of #Hef and I. His piercing manly stare that turned you instantly into everything female

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

T. H.
Komentarji
Alorius
 # 28.09.2017 ob 22:20
Kak more bit feministkam hudo, ko obžalujejo njegovo smrt ŽENSKE ki jih je bojda zlorabljal za zaslužek :)
123457
 # 28.09.2017 ob 22:34
Naj mu bo lepo kjerkoli ze je! Sam bols ko mu je blo pa na zemlji mu pa nikjer ne more bit!
Snežinkica
 # 28.09.2017 ob 22:26
Joj prejoj, Pam toči solze za Hefnerjem, pred parimi meseci pa je opozarjala na temne strani pornografije. No, je pa res, da si naziva najljubše zajčice ni zaslužila zaradi svoje inteligence.
oziris.va
 # 28.09.2017 ob 22:55
Z zanimanjem sem preletel vse tvite teh žensk in ostalih.
Le zakaj žalujejo, če jih (ženske) je Hefner samo (iz)koristil?
Dajana_B
 # 28.09.2017 ob 22:27
bruh...bog se usmili, kam ste padli RTV MMC, aja Kim Kardashian je padla v jok...
