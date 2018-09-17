"Z mojo ženo" – Justin Bieber potrdil poroko

Kanadski popzvezdnik Justin Bieber je na družbenih omrežjih potrdil, da se je poročil z manekenko Hailey Baldwin.
Dva meseca po tem, ko so svetovni mediji pisali o poroki na skrivaj, je 24-letni glasbenik razkril veselo novico.
"Moja žena je neverjetna," je 24-letni Bieber pripisal k fotografiji na Instagramu, na kateri se s tri leta mlajšo Baldwinovo držita za roke. Da sta mlada zvezdnika res poročena, je na Instagramu potrdila tudi Hailey, kjer je priimek spremenila v Bieber.
Par se je poročil septembra, dva meseca po tem, ko sta si nadela zaročna prstana. Glasbenik in Baldwinova, sicer hčerka igralca in producenta Stephena Baldwina, sta se zaročila med počitnicami na Bahamih 7. julija.
Številni so bili glede njunega razmerja sprva skeptični, saj sta se zbližala samo nekaj mesecev po koncu razmerja med Bieberjem in Seleno Gomez. A kot kaže, je njuno ljubezensko razmerje vseeno pristno, okronala sta ga še s poroko.
