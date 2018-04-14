100 private and public buildings as well as spatial design open to visitors

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The project leader, architect Lenka Kavčič, says that most people spend 90 percent of their time in artificially built spaces. Foto: Promocijsko gradivo Share

The 9th Festival of Quality Building, Real Estate and Architecture - The Open House of Slovenia is taking place across different parts of Slovenia. Until Sunday, visitors can visit buildings of high-quality modern architecture that are normally not accessible to the wider public. Buildings on display include part of the Petrol headquarters, the Pionirska Library and a private chapel.

The open houses of Slovenia are the largest architectural real estate exhibition and represent the best projects and leading experts in the field of architecture, culture and residential real estate sector. This year the festival offers over 100 private and public buildings as well as spatial design.

The project leader, architect Lenka Kavčič, says that most people spend 90 percent of their time in artificially built spaces. Most are not aware of the impact that the constructed space has on their life and work. At this year's festival, which has been visited by more than 20,000 people over the past nine years, special attention is paid to the younger generation of architects, who have managed to realize their first ideas with their professional and propulsive work. The motto of this year's event is: "Architecture is for the people."

