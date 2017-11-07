Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! For the first time viewers will be able to watch their performances at the two sold-out April concerts at Ljubljana's Stožice Arena, where they presented their latest album Score, featuring covers of popular music soundtracks, together with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra. Foto: Televizija Slovenija Share

A documentary about the world famous 2Cellos

On the 15th of November on TV Slovenija

7. November 2017 ob 21:24

TV Slovenija is preparing a documentary film about Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, two musicians whose adaptations of popular pop-rock hits and music soundtracks bring together fans of different musical worlds.

In between all the fame and often chaotic schedule, the two remain torn between their world success and the search for solitude and preserving their inner peace. For the filming of the 2Obraza (2Faces) documentary they offered a view on both worlds, through which viewers will be get to know their mental, emotional, conscious and subconscious creative and recreative work, their privacy and intimacy.

For the first time viewers will be able to watch their performances at the two sold-out April concerts at Ljubljana's Stožice Arena, where they presented their latest album Score, featuring covers of popular music soundtracks, together with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra. At the two concerts 2Cellos also played some of their most successful hits.

On the other hand the documentary will also present a world familiar only to their closest – their private moments in Styria and Istria, where the two musicians can still find peace and recharge their batteries. "I hope that you will enjoy the documentary, which is brilliant. We're thankful that they managed to present us in our intimate worlds, which was actually the essence," explained Hauser. "We enjoyed the film very much and hope that you will too," added Šulić.

