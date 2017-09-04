Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In August, when she completed three hours of on-the-snow training, her knee held up well, and she added to her training last week in Switzerland. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ana Drev hits the snow, but has yet to ski between the gates

4. September 2017 ob 18:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Ana Drev has all but forgotten her knee problems and believes that her decision to skip Southern Hemisphere training this summer will not affect her performances. Of course, the race in Sölden will already be a good indicator of her overall form.

Ana Drev, Slovenia’s best giant slalom racer since the glory years of Tina Maze, did not head to Ushuaia this year because she had problems with her knee. “The recuperation period is more or less over, so I’ve spent some time training. I no longer feel pain in my knee. I’m still following a restricted training schedule that focuses mostly on strengthening exercises. We’ve ruled out any exercises that could worsen the condition of the knee,” the 32-year-old skier from Šmartno ob Paki told us.

In August, when she completed three hours of on-the-snow training, her knee held up well, and she added to her training last week in Switzerland. Even though the summer was hot, the training sessions in Europe went well. “I spent last week in Switzerland. I haven’t skied between the gates yet. The glaciers in Europe didn’t have much snow, but the conditions for the training of technical disciplines were still good.”

Could the fact that she had skipped training in Ushuaia become apparent during the regular season? “I don’t think so. In any case, I have enough time to prepare for the main part of the season.” Does that include the first race of the season, the Sölden giant slalom in late October? “I haven’t spent much time thinking about Sölden, but the plan is for me to ski there and to get as ready as possible for that race.”

Drev has made no changes to her equipment: “Volkl remains my supplier. I tested the skis in the late winter season, and I’ll test the rest this autumn. I haven’t thought about making any changes because I’m satisfied with my equipment.”