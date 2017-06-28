Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The association stressed that wind turbines can neither significantly reduce emissions nor replace nuclear, coal, or other power plants. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Are wind farms a global scam?

“Wind farms won’t solve the problem of climate change”

28. June 2017 ob 22:17

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Six civil initiatives recently founded an association called Združenje, ki nasprotuje postavitvi vetrnih elektrarn (Association against Wind Farms). Yet at the same time, Slovenia needs to increase the production of wind energy to 106 MW by 2020, or it faces a fine.

Slovenia has only two wind farms, the fewest in the EU. Both of them are located along the coastal motorway. The first wind farm was built in Senožeče in 2012. Nearby residents initially liked the idea, but now they say that it’s too noisy, especially when the wind is strong.

A proposal to build an additional wind farm was shot down in a referendum three years ago. Recently, the residents of Senožeče again voiced opposition to a plan to build another wind farm on the other side of the motorway. The second wind farm in Slovenia was built at the foot of the Nanos plateau in 2014, just a few miles from Senožeče. Locals supported the project, as did BirdLife Slovenia, a nature conservation NGO.

Civil initiatives stand united against new wind farms

Investors have identified five locations that seem suitable for new wind farms: Loški Potok, Vrhpolje, Kozina, and two sites not far from Senožeče. However, civil initiatives strongly oppose the plans. Six civil initiatives recently founded an association called Združenje, ki nasprotuje postavitvi vetrnih elektrarn (Association against Wind Farms). "We can’t compare Slovenia to other EU countries, especially larger countries, and we shouldn’t blindly follow their lead. Some countries have had years of experience operating wind farms, and now the verdict is in: wind farms are a global scam, and they won’t solve the problem of climate change," said Diego Loredan, the association’s coordinator.

The association stressed that wind turbines can neither significantly reduce emissions nor replace nuclear, coal, or other power plants. Moreover, wind turbines emit infrasound and low-frequency noise, both of which are believed to have adverse effects on human health.

The association opposes the construction of new wind farms, saying that this would turn conservation areas into industrial parks and benefit only foreign workers and foreign economies. The association also called for the preservation of Slovenia’s natural heritage, warning that wind farms could hurt the country’s tourism industry because they are a blot on the landscape.

Erika Pečnik Ladika, TV Slovenija; translated by D. V.