At the gramophone records fair: a charm that attracts people of all ages

In the Billiard House in Ljubljana, cue sticks were put away at the end of this week, replacing the balls on the tables with boxes full of vinyls.
The gramophone records fair welcomed music enthusiasts of all ages who enjoyed browsing through their favourite albums.
"Apart from the Slovenes, there are also collectors from Croatia, Serbia, Italy and Germany who are selling their records here. Most of them are amateur collectors, some of them are also shopkeepers – for example, there is also a supplier from the well-known Belgrade Yugovinyl record store," explained the event organizer, Darko Mikulec, a collector from Zagreb, emphasizing that it is more about socializing and enjoying the music than about business. Mikulec has about five thousand records in his private collection.
From one to several hundred euros
The prices of gramophone records at the fair have a very wide range. They cost from one euro for singles to several hundred euros for the most sought-after pieces. The average prices for a vinyl is about 20 euros.
We asked Roman, one of the sellers at the fair, about what his best-selling vinyls at the fair are. "Those who are not experienced collectors are always looking for records of one and the same groups – The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden ... It's a bit bizarre that demand for certain artists will rise shortly after their death. For example, there has been a huge demand for David Bowie for the last two years, although virtually nobody had been buying his works a few years ago," explained Roman.
