Cerar cancelled meeting in Zagreb due to Plenković's statements

22. September 2017 ob 12:01

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The president of the Slovenian government Miro Cerar cancelled the statesmen's meeting in Zagreb. The reason for cancellation was the speech of the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at the UN General Assembly.

Just two days after the Slovenian PM Cerar and the Croatian PM Plenković in New York had agreed to a meeting on September 27 in Zagreb, where one of the topics, or a primary topic would be the arbitration, the Slovenian Prime Minister cancelled the planned meeting, was reported by TV Slovenija.

Among other things, Plenković also said: "It is of the utmost importance that all international adjudications meet the highest legal standards and fully respect their relevant rules. Compromising the impartiality or independence of international adjudicators and tribunals, as was the case in the terminated Arbitration Process between Croatia and Slovenia, makes their decisions legally void and left Croatia with no choice other than to withdraw from the arbitration process. We consider that this example of undermining the rule of law is a discouragement for States considering third-party dispute settlement."

Cerar: The meeting no longer makes sense

"Two days ago we agreed to meet in Zagreb next week in order to discuss the question of the border, which of course includes the implementation of the arbitration ruling. But with his statement in the UN palace, in front of all the countries of the world, at the utmost formal level, he withdrew from our agreement," Cerar explained in the Odmevi show. "He said that for Croatia the ruling is void. It is a completely unacceptable position for Slovenia, which leaves no room for the talks in Zagreb, therefore I had decided that my visit there next weeks no longer makes sense," he explained.

He announced that his government intends to continue the preparations for implementation and do "whatever is necessary" to make Slovenia ready for implementation, including the legislation and statutory instruments, and adequately prepared stakeholders. When the deadline expires, the ruling will be implemented. "Should Croatia fail to cooperate, there will be problems. But nobody wants that," he added.

He emphasized that the arbitration ruling is valid, and binding – in spite of the mistake to which Plenković drew attention. The decision had been made by five independent international experts. The position Croatia holds now is violation of both international and European law. "We remain open for dialogue, but only when and if Croatia accepts the arbitration decision."





