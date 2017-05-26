Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Cerar believes it is important that member states share NATO’s values Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Cerar: Slovenia to boost defence spending

Cerar believes Slovenia’s participation in international missions is exemplary

26. May 2017 ob 19:37

Taormina - MMC RTV SLO

Prime Minster Miro Cerar and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Friday. According to Cerar, Stoltenberg described Slovenia's role in the military alliance as "very constructive and useful".

Cerar said after the meeting that he and Stoltenberg had a very "frank and in-depth" exchange of views. He stressed that Slovenia would boost defence spending in the future, as this was the responsible thing to do.

Cerar added that paying one's fair share of defence spending is important, but another important fact is that Slovenia shares NATO's values: The country's participation in international missions is "exemplary", said Cerar.

Slovenia's Prime Minister also touched upon the situation in the Western Balkans, stressing that the current situation in the region requires NATO's attention. He believes that NATO should maintain an open-door policy – a strategy that paid dividends in the case of Montenegro.

Cerar also talked to US President Donald Trump. He described their first meeting as "good" and stressed that Trump believes in working together for common goals and values, even though his country doesn't always see eye to eye with other member states.

A. Č. (MMC), M. T. (RA SLO); translated by D. V.