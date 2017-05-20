Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! MPs have also discussed some shortcomings of cultural tourism in Slovenia and pointed out Podčetrtek as an example of good practice. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

“Cultural heritage is not just a burden, it has a positive impact on the economy”

Parliamentary committees for culture and economy on greater inclusion of culture into tourism

20. May 2017 ob 09:48

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia has an extraordinary potential in cultural tourism but it is still largely unexploited, although individual cases have set a good example, argues the Slovenian minister of culture Tone Peršak, adding that promotional activities should be considered as well as ways of how to tell stories, as these are more important that the attractiveness of location, claims Peršak.

Cultural tourism was the topic of a joint session of parliamentary committees for culture and the economy. Since government strategies for tourism and cultural heritage are currently being planned, too, the economy committee suggested a chapter on cultural tourism should be included in the strategy for the development of tourism.

Joint approach of different sectors needed

The president of the committee for culture Dragan Matić has emphasized that the great importance of culture and cultural heritage in tourism is more than obvious, noting that tourism organisation from all over the world expect cultural tourism to become a predominant segment in this sector. Synergies between culture and the economy that would result in a rise of cultural tourism in Slovenia, believes Matić, can only be achieved through a joint approach of several sectors of the economy and its representatives.

State secretary for culture Damjana Pečnik has touched upon the fact that 2018 will be the year of European cultural heritage, adding that cultural heritage is not just a burden but also has a positive impact on the economy.

For Slovenia to become a 5-star destination

State secretary for economy Eva Štravs Podlogar explains that the Slovenian Tourist Organisation has already prepared an operative plan for tourism marketing and promotional activities, including digitalisation. A strategy for the growth of Slovenian cultural tourism is close to being finished, too, and is being written by experts from different fields, since the aim is to help "Slovenia become a five-star destination for new experience".

New UNESCO listings helpful

According to Štravs Podlogar, one of Slovenia's key advantages lies in its dispersion of cultural tourism from Goričko in the north-east to Piran in the south-west, from the Alps in the north-west to White Carniola in the south-east. Even a few entries on UNESCO's list of the world heritage can make a great difference, since "every new listing on the trial list can help design the product and raise awareness about Slovenia's tourist offer".

