DeSUS does not favor selling NLB under proposed conditions

7. June 2017 ob 18:52

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

After a closed-door meeting lasting more than four hours, DeSUS emerged with a clear position that it will not support the sale of Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) under present conditions.

Negotiations on the highest levels, during which Slovenia would explain the circumstances behind its decision to the European Commission, must follow. Otherwise, the Commission could begin selling the Balkan subsidiaries of Slovenia’s largest bank.

Since the beginning, DeSUS has argued that the government must make as much money from the sale as it invested in the bank – while also making a small profit. Party head Karl Erjavec is aware that the circumstances of the sale are now different.

Erjavec is convinced that the government’s decision will be unanimous and that it will be followed by talks on the highest levels involving both the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister. Slovenia must explain the conditions that resulted in its promise to sell NLB back in 2014.

As for presidential elections, DeSUS has decided that it will not run its own candidate.

Tomaž Celestina, Radio Slovenija

Translated by J. B.