Domen Prevc, last winter the best Slovenian ski jumper, claims that he is awaiting the new season physically and mentally stronger than a year ago. Photo: Reuters

Domen Prevc hopes for stable results throughout winter

Slatnar fulfils his wishes

23. October 2017 ob 12:11

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Domen Prevc, last winter the best Slovenian ski jumper, claims that he is awaiting the new season physically and mentally stronger than a year ago.

"Everything was normal during summer. Some minor changes were introduced, and we approached this season in a slightly differently way than last year. I retained stability during summer, which is good. We are gradually intensifying the form, and I think my condition is improving. We want stable results, and it is our aim to avoid the oscillations such as happened last year, and to keep stable results during the entire season," the youngest of the Prevc brothers explained. He again trained with the young national team before the beginning of the season, led by Gorazd Bertoncelj. As already mentioned by Domen, the training process was somewhat modified, but the changes were slight, as larger changes would not do any good. "You can introduce changes only up to a certain percent; it can bring results."

Last year Domen surprised at the beginning of the season; the main difference is that he is facing this winter mentally stronger: "I know where I stand, and how I jump. Perhaps the public and the media were surprised last year because they were not well informed about what was going on with us, and about our jumps. They had no comparisons, nor did we speak about our situation and about the form of our jumpers, which I think is a good thing. But naturally I am physically stronger this year; I am older, and I grew a bit. Trainings regularly bring better physical conditions. My mental preparedness for the coming winter is also much better."

He still wants to enjoy ski jumping

He didn't jump much in summer, nor did he join the Grand Prix races, but he did participate at the last race of the Continental cup in Klingenthal, where he took the third place: "I am pleased with that – in spite of not using my best equipment – I used worn out skis, and still took the third place, which is a very good result, as in summer the competition at the Continental Cup remains strong. That's why I am satisfied, and am looking forward to the winter season." Domen, who came of age in June, last year placed sixth in the World Cup. He gathered 963 points, the most of all the Slovenian ski jumpers.

