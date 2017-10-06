Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In Slovenia the retail prices of food have risen two times faster than other retail prices. the cost of food represents around a one-sixth of an individual's expenses. Photo: Pixabay Share

Food becomes more expensive

6. October 2017 ob 11:48

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

This year Slovenia registered a higher increase in food prices than the EU average. Retail prices of food in Slovenia have increased by 2,2 percent, and 1,6 percent in the eurozone.

In the last couple of months the price of butter has doubled across Europe, while the most evident price hike in Slovenia is connected to fruit – a rise of around nine percent.

At the start of October meat and milk suppliers announced a new rise in prices, mostly ranging from 10 to 15 percent. Shops are still quiet about how much of the cost burden will fall on backs of buyers. Shopkeepers say the rise in prices is influenced by the suppliers, which announced new higher prices for meat and dairy products starting with the 1st of October.



"When it comes to fruit, fruit prices in Slovenia are rising four times faster than in the eurozone, which is mostly a result of the spring frost. Fruit prices this year are already 9 percent higher," says Bojan Ivanc, the chief economist at Analytics at CCIS (Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia). Because of the same reason there is also a 4,5 percent rise in the price of vegetables.



In Slovenia the retail prices of food have risen two times faster than other retail prices. The cost of food represents around a one-sixth of an individual's expenses. At the same time the share is much higher for those with lower income.

Jernejka Drolec, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.