Future development of the Port of Koper

Problems with permits for the extension of the first pier

27. June 2017 ob 12:32

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

The Port of Koper plans investments on the northern part, closer to Ankaran. As the third pier won't be built, the container terminal will be expanded on the first pier, but there is a problem with the permits.

The inhabitants of Koper are most disturbed by noise from the port, light pollution, and long queues of trucks. They would like the Port to direct their investments towards the side closer to Ankaran, was explained yesterday at the public presentation of the plans for the Port of Koper. The presentation was held in the Škocjanski zatok, attended by approximately one third of the city councillors, representatives of the local communities, and municipal administration.

In the past most of the investments were directed into the southern part of the port, while in the coming years the northern part closer to Ankaran will be subjected to improvements. The third pier is not economically justified, so the decision was made to expand the container terminal, the pride of the port, at the first pier. Everything is ready for its lengthening, but one of the most important investments is presently at a standstill as the municipality of Koper objects to it. The permits are a great problem for the Port of Koper; the construction of two new entrances into the port which would allow the trucks to turn towards the port before entering the town has been also at the standstill for years.

Archaeology and pollution

The entrance at Sermin is presently blocked by archaeological explorations; for that purpose, 7 million euros are needed, but Dars has no wish to pay. The councillors posed the question regarding the distribution of the concession funds; Ankaran receives a substantial part of concessions, while Koper suffers most from pollution. The deputy mayor Peter Bolčič warned: "I would like to emphasize again that the Port of Koper presents a large burden for the environment. We are aware of its importance for the entire region, but its expansion is only possible with a tolerant dialogue with the local community."

The Port of Koper replies that in the last year only 40 million euros were spent for environmental measures. The chairman of the board of the Port of Koper Drago Matič explained that they had suggested the establishment of a workgroup which would discuss the infrastructure and environmental plans. Matič also explained that the Board have no fears before the Friday assembly: "The results of the company are clear and transparent, although some people wish to show them in a different light." According to Matič, they intend to support all answer to questions with arguments, as they have already done many times.

G. K., Nataša Ugrin Tomšič, Radio Slovenija; translated by G. K.