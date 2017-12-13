Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Goran Dragić’s father Marinko, Ilka Štuhec, and Rado Trifunović holding their awards. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Goran Dragić, Ilka Štuhec claim Athlete of the Year Awards

Men’s national basketball team bags Best Team Award

13. December 2017 ob 13:05

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Basketball player Goran Dragić and skier Ilka Štuhec came away with Athlete of the Year honours at the Sports Journalists’ Association awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Dragić was the captain of the men’s national basketball team when they won the gold medal at the EuroBasket tournament in Turkey. He was also named EuroBasket’s MVP. Second place went to ski jumper-turned-cyclist Primož Roglič, who won a stage at the Tour de France and bagged silver in the men’s time trial at the World Cycling Championships in Norway. 18-year-old Luka Dončić, another member of the men’s national basketball team that won gold at EuroBasket, came in third. Dončić also won the Standout Young Athlete of the Year Award.

Alpine skier Ilka Štuhec won the Female Athlete of the Year Award, ahead of climber Janja Gambret, and judoka Tina Trstenjak.

Meanwhile, the men’s national basketball team bagged the Best Team Award. The men’s national handball team came in second, while third place went to the men's national ping-pong team.

A. V., Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.