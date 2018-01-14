Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! All in one voice ... S-L-O-V-E-N-I-A! Foto: BoBo Share

Handball pilgrimage of Slovenians to Zagreb

Fans filled nine wagons

14. January 2018 ob 21:06

Zagreb - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian handball team has had a loud support at the first match of the European Championship - around 5,000 Slovenian fans have cheered for them in the Zagreb Arena.

The arena was also full of many Macedonian fans, and together the fans created a great atmosphere. In the end, it was the fans of Macedonia who had more reasons for celebration.

The pilgrimage of Slovenians to Zagreb had begun on Saturday morning. A special fan train, which carried about 500 passengers in nine wagons, set off from Ljubljana around 12.30. The fans were in a very good mood when boarding the train, and immediately started warming up their vocal cords for the eagerly awaited match between Slovenia and Macedonia.

The fan train passengers were escorted to the Arena by the Croatian police, but they had arrived at the Zagreb Remetinec station, which is only 300 meters from the hall. The Slovenian cheerleaders joined their forces there. Namely, apart from those who travelled to Zagreb by train, many Slovenian fans organised group departures by car, van and bus.

The fans were full of optimism ahead of the match. "The victory is smooth, clean as a crystal." “Victory is ours, ours is the victory, C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N-S.” "We will win today, of course, everyone to the win.” Some believed that Slovenia could reach for the highest places: “We are preparing for the semi-finals and finals."

Throughout the match, Slovenian fans shouted "Who does not jump, is not a Slovenian", "Let's go, Slovenia", “We, Slovenians". However, their loud cheers were not rewarded with victory at the end. Despite disappointment, Slovenia is still in the game at the 13th European Handball Championship – the players and their supporters will be on the court again on Monday against a strong Germany, and on Wednesday against Montenegro.

