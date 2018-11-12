Jan Oblak wins third successive Zamora Trophy

The Marca sports newspaper has awarded prizes for achievements for the last season’s Spanish football championship. Jan Oblak was once again the best.
25 year old Oblak won his third successive Zamora Trophy, awarded to the goalkeeper who let in the lowest number of goals in the championship. His coefficient was 0.59, having 22 conceded goals in 37 matches.
The Zamora Trophy is named after the legendary goalkeeper Ricardo Zamora (1901-1978). Antoni Ramallets and Victor Valdes have won the trophy the most times, five times each.
Lionel Messi won the award (Trofeo Pichichi) for top scorer in the Spanish championship for the second season in a row (five all together). He scored 34 goals.
