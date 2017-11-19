Kingfisher Prize to Columbus, Liffe audience chooses The Fireplace

Liffe's Kingfisher Prize has been awarded to the aesthetic drama Columbus, which - according to the jury – proves that films are not merely a reflection of hard times but can also function as a refuge from them.
The renowned U.S. video essayist Kogonada had set his full-length feature debut into Columbus, a small American city that boasts famous Modernist structures and serves as a welcome setting for a quiet reflection of the power of art. According to the jury, the Kingfisher Prize was awarded for its exceptional achievements in acting and for its intellectual - but not apologetic -, quietly in-depth tribute to the consolatory as well as unifying power of art – architecture in this case.
The audience of Liffe has given the most votes to the Icelandic and Danish co-production The Fireplace, directed by Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson, awarding the film with the Dragon Prize.
