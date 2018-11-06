Mayors elected in 156 municipalities, the remaining 56 will need a second round

Voters selected mayors in 212 municipalities

19. November 2018

The mayors were elected in 156 municipalities, while the remaining 56 municipalities will need a second round. In most of the municipalities, the residents are apparently satisfied with the work of current mayors, since they have re-elected 134 of them, and 32 have a chance for re-election in the second round.

In Ljubljana, the current mayor, Zoran Janković won yet again in the first round with around 60.65 percent of votes by the voters, while his opponent Anže Logar, SDS candidate for Ljubljana mayor, won 29.2 percent of the vote. “The people of Ljubljana showed that they want the same progress as they have now,” said Janković after the first results.

In Maribor, the second round will be between Saša Arsenovič (38.2 %) and Franc Kangler (31.4 %). "As a matter of fact, Maribor was the one who won today. Thanks to people of Maribor who voted," said Arsenovič. "I’m glad the voters recognized our work." Said Kangler and added that he is currently not thinking about who can support him before the second round, however, every support is welcomed.

The current mayor of Novo mesto Gregor Macedoni, an independent candidate supported by SDS, NSi, Ivan Kralj, and DeSUS won again.

Aleksander Jevšek remains the mayor of the municipality of Murska Sobota, since the votes gave him a large majority. Jevšek said this is a victory of their integration policy. There are also no changes in Velenje, the municipality will be led by Bojan Kontič for the third time, and Bojan Šrot also continues being a mayor.

The current mayor of Nova Gorica, Matej Arčon will go to the second round with Klemen Miklavčič and fight for the third mandate. Ptuj will also have a second round with Nuša Gajšek, a candidate of SD and Štefan Čelan, a candidate with the support of the citizens.

There will also be a second round in the smallest municipality Slovenj Gradec. The current mayor Andrej Čas ended up in the second place, and his runner-up Tilen Kluger almost won in the first round.

In Kranj, the voters will go to the elections again on December 2, however, the current mayor won’t be on the list. The votes will have to choose between the SD candidate Matjaž Rakovec and an independent candidate Zoran Stevanović.



It was extremely tense in Koper. Boris Popovič, who received 44.55 % and Aleš Bržan, who received 30.48 % will move to the second round.

translated by K. Sm.