Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Miki Muster (1925-2018). Foto: BoBo Related news articles Funny bunnies preparing Slovene children for bed Share

Miki Muster, Slovenia's comic book pioneer, dies

Muster passed away aged 92.

8. May 2018 ob 19:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Miki Muster, the Slovene comic book and animated film legend, has died. He is most well known for his famous trio Zvitorepec, Lakotnik and Trdonja, as well as for Newa the bear, Ostrostrelec, Stezosledec, the last Mohican, and other heroes of numerous comic and picture books.

‘My dreams: when I was a child, I dreamed of entertaining children, generations of children. And I think I’ve made it. I have one wish: if you have unfulfilled childhood dreams, my wish is for them to come true, like mine did,’ he said upon receiving the Prešeren Prize for lifetime achievements in 2015.

He was born Miklavž Muster in 1925 in Murska Sobota. After graduating in sculpture at Ljubljana's Academy of Fine Arts, he worked for the TT newspaper company. Muster lived in Germany between 1973 and 1990, where he produced comic books and animated films for Slovene and foreign clients. He was one of the first and most successful artists in this field, well known throughout Europe.

Numerous generations grew up with his comic books. ‘In my drawings, I always strove for peace, without violence,’ he said upon receiving the Silver Order of Merit for exceptional pioneering work in the field of Slovene animated film and comic books.

Miki Muster had a recognisable, unique style, in which objects and animals were given human characteristics, with which we could identify. Over the years, his drawings changed from using a pen to a softer brush. All of his drawings feature precise contours and a solid composition.

Muster is the most successful and prolific Slovene author of comic books and animated films. He received several prizes for his work.

P. G., MMC, Bernard Stramič, Radio Slovenia, translated by A. L.