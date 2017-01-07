Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Museum of Illusions was opened four months ago. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Museum for dreaming with your eyes open

Number of visitors to the Museum of Illusions is increasing

7. January 2017 ob 13:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO/Televizija Slovenija

There is a place in Ljubljana where nothing is as it should be: water runs up instead of down, and the ceiling is where the floor should to be – all that and more can be found in the Museum of Illusions.

The Museum of Illusions offers all kinds of unusual experiences – it can break you into different colours, you can lose the ground under your feet and enter into a spin, lose your legs, or are turned into lunch! The museum which was opened four months ago offers around 40 different models which take the visitors into the world of imagination.

The number of visitors is constantly increasing, Urška Humar from the Museum explained. During holidays a lot of visitors from abroad visited the museum, while outside the holiday seasons the majority of visitors come from all parts of Slovenia.

The visitors spend the most time in the Playroom, where they have the opportunity to test their grey cells. "A couple of weeks ago two young women spent four hours in the Playroom," she remarked.

Matija Mastnak, TV Slovenija