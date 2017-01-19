Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! She was told that one can’t make a living out of illustrations, but Nina Štajner is proving the opposite. Foto: Nejc Polovšak Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Nina Štajner: I Draw A World Which Should Exist

Sells most of her work in the U.S.

19. January 2017 ob 12:48

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The visual diary of Slovenian illustrator Nina Štajner is a true feast for the eyes and soul: full of lovely drawings of animals and nature. It comes to no surprise that she already has 150.000 followers.

"There are so many followers because I’ve been posting my work for some time now. It’s been two, three years since I started doing that, and the number of people following my creative path has grown. There’s really no secret to it, you just have to keep posting regularly, reply to question from your followers, and connect with other illustrators ... The key to success is probably offering people content which is likeable and to some extent unique. Having quality content and adding personal descriptions, in order for people to feel that there is a person behind the illustrations. In general I think Instagram is the ideal tool for illustrators - it is more visual than other social media networks," is how Nina describes her recipe for success.

While arranging the details for the interview, we found out that one notorious Chinese Internet giant stole some of Nina Štajner’s motives and printed them out on colored sticky tape, selling it as its own product without even asking for permission. And that is the dark side of the "age of the Internet" in which we live.

In the time we live in now, when we spend most of our days staring at screens, refreshments such as Nina’s illustrations are most welcome. Her drawings mostly depict scenes of nature and animals. Her illustrated heroes are kind and lovely. One will not find any grimness in her work, as Nina also describes herself as an upbeat person. "In a way I’m also a bit childish. That’s why I probably find joy in playful and cute motives," says the young illustrator, currently mostly devoted to her online shop, from which she sells most of her products - from coloring books to calendars - "across the pond". "They’re especially crazy about badges," Nina mentions one of her biggest success products at this moment.

Alenka Klun, MMC; translated by K. J., photo personal archives