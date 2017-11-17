Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The new water cannon will replace a 30-year-old cannon made by the former TAM factory in Maribor. Photo: BoBo Share

Police has a new water cannon

Replacement for a 30-year-old cannon

17. November 2017 ob 20:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian Interior Ministry and the Police have a new specialized vehicle equipped with a water cannon, which is intended for use during violent mass demonstrations, sports and other risky events related to mass or severe violations of public law and order, vandalism, risks to people’s lives or destruction of people’s property.

The police force is being continuously trained for the use of such vehicle, and resort to the actual use of it if law-mandated criteria are met and if the use is truly necessary, explained Tomislav Omejec from the Common Police Sector at the General Police Directorate when formally inspecting the vehicle.



In addition to a higher capacity water cannon, the vehicle has a video surveillance system, which ensures safety and a higher standard of proof when criminal acts take place in a crowd. It is also equipped with a powerful megaphone, which is used to give instructions to the crowd on how to avoid the need for cannon intervention. Additionally, the vehicle can use coloured water jets, which help identify the role of problematic individuals within the crowd against which the cannon is directed, describes Omejec.

After a failed public tender in 2010, the Interior Ministry issued a new tender in August this year to purchase a specialised vehicle equipped with a water cannon as a replacement for a 30-year-old cannon made by the Maribor-based TAM (former) factory.

The tender attracted two offers – only the Ljubljana branch of Rosenbauer fit all criteria. The vehicle was made in Austria and sold for EUR 1.16m (including VAT). It was delivered two months before the due date, added the ministry’s director for financial affairs and purchases Matej Urek.

G. C., T. H., MMC; translated by K. Z.