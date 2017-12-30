Already more tourist overnight stays than in the entire 2016

Almost 579,000 tourist overnight stays and more than 240,000 arrivals were recorded in November 2017, which is 8% more overnight stays and 10% more arrivals than in November 2016. An increase was recorded in both arrivals and overnight stays of foreign tourists.
Most foreign tourists from Austria
Key markets, from which the most foreign tourists who generated the most overnight stays in Slovenia came, were Austria (more than 65,000 or 19%), Italy (18%), Germany (8%), Croatia (7%), Serbia (6%) and the Russian Federation (4%).
In November 2017 tourists from the following key markets generated more overnight stays than in November 2016: Germany (+20%), Italy (+19%), Croatia (+18%), Serbia (+12%), the Russian Federation (+9%) and Austria (+7%).
77% of all tourist overnight stays in hotels
In November 2017, almost 443,000 or 77% of all tourist overnight stays were recorded in hotels, 5% in apartment settlements, 4% in camping sites, 4% in company vacation facilities and vacation facilities for youth, 3% in private accommodations – rented rooms and dwellings and 3% in youth hostels.
Compared to November 2016 the number of overnight stays decreased in apartment settlements (by 9%) and in camping sites (by 1%). All other types of accommodations registered more overnight stays: private accommodations – rented rooms and dwellings by 21%, company vacation facilities and vacation facilities for youth by 18%, hotels by 9% and youth hostels by 6%.
Health (spa) resorts the most popular in November 2017
In November 2017, the highest number of tourist overnight stays (40% or almost 233,000) was recorded in health (spa) resorts, followed by seaside resorts (16%), municipality Ljubljana (14%) and mountain resorts (12%).
The number of tourist overnight stays was about the same in health (spa) resorts and increased in all other types of tourist resorts compared to November 2016: in mountain resorts by 22%, in municipality Ljubljana by 15% and in seaside resorts by 10%.
Already more tourist overnight stays than in the entire 2016
From the start of 2017 and up to the end of November, 4.4 million tourist arrivals and 11.3 million overnight stays were recorded in tourist accommodations in Slovenia, which is 14% more arrivals and 11% more overnight stays than in the same period last year.
Foreign tourists generated almost 7.7 million overnight stays (or 68% of all overnight stays), 15% more than last year, and more than 3.2 million arrivals, 17% more than last year. Domestic tourists generated more than 3.6 million overnight stays, 4% more than last year, and more than 1.2 million arrivals, 6% more than last year.
More data in the SI-STAT Database
More detailed provisional monthly data on accommodation capacities and tourist arrivals and overnight stays by municipalities and tourist arrivals and overnight stays by countries are published in the SI-STAT Database.
