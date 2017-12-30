Already more tourist overnight stays than in the entire 2016

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In November 2017, more than 240,000 tourist arrivals were recorded, 10% more than in November 2016. Foto: BoBo Share

Tourist arrivals and overnight stays, Slovenia, November 2017

30. December 2017 ob 06:13

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Almost 579,000 tourist overnight stays and more than 240,000 arrivals were recorded in November 2017, which is 8% more overnight stays and 10% more arrivals than in November 2016. An increase was recorded in both arrivals and overnight stays of foreign tourists.

More foreign and about the same number of domestic tourists

In November 2017, more than 240,000 tourist arrivals were recorded, 10% more than in November 2016, and almost 579,000 overnight stays, 8% more than in November 2016. Foreign tourists generated more than 152,000 arrivals, which is a 15% increase compared to November 2016, and more than 336,000 overnight stays, which is a 16% increase compared to November 2016. Domestic tourists generated more than 88,000 arrivals or 1% more than in November 2016 and almost 243,000 overnight stays or about the same as November 2016.



Most foreign tourists from Austria

Key markets, from which the most foreign tourists who generated the most overnight stays in Slovenia came, were Austria (more than 65,000 or 19%), Italy (18%), Germany (8%), Croatia (7%), Serbia (6%) and the Russian Federation (4%).

In November 2017 tourists from the following key markets generated more overnight stays than in November 2016: Germany (+20%), Italy (+19%), Croatia (+18%), Serbia (+12%), the Russian Federation (+9%) and Austria (+7%).

77% of all tourist overnight stays in hotels

In November 2017, almost 443,000 or 77% of all tourist overnight stays were recorded in hotels, 5% in apartment settlements, 4% in camping sites, 4% in company vacation facilities and vacation facilities for youth, 3% in private accommodations – rented rooms and dwellings and 3% in youth hostels.

Compared to November 2016 the number of overnight stays decreased in apartment settlements (by 9%) and in camping sites (by 1%). All other types of accommodations registered more overnight stays: private accommodations – rented rooms and dwellings by 21%, company vacation facilities and vacation facilities for youth by 18%, hotels by 9% and youth hostels by 6%.

Health (spa) resorts the most popular in November 2017

In November 2017, the highest number of tourist overnight stays (40% or almost 233,000) was recorded in health (spa) resorts, followed by seaside resorts (16%), municipality Ljubljana (14%) and mountain resorts (12%).

The number of tourist overnight stays was about the same in health (spa) resorts and increased in all other types of tourist resorts compared to November 2016: in mountain resorts by 22%, in municipality Ljubljana by 15% and in seaside resorts by 10%.

Already more tourist overnight stays than in the entire 2016

From the start of 2017 and up to the end of November, 4.4 million tourist arrivals and 11.3 million overnight stays were recorded in tourist accommodations in Slovenia, which is 14% more arrivals and 11% more overnight stays than in the same period last year.

Foreign tourists generated almost 7.7 million overnight stays (or 68% of all overnight stays), 15% more than last year, and more than 3.2 million arrivals, 17% more than last year. Domestic tourists generated more than 3.6 million overnight stays, 4% more than last year, and more than 1.2 million arrivals, 6% more than last year.

Matija Prijatelj, Marko Vovko, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia