In 2017, 22.3 million tonnes of goods handled in the Port of Koper

In the Port of Koper 22.3 million tonnes of goods were handled in 2017, 1.1 million tonnes (5%) more than in 2016. The annual volume of containers handled was almost 920,000 TEUs, the greatest so far.
108,000 passengers in the Slovenian ports
Passenger traffic in the Slovenian ports in 2017 decreased by 1% compared to 2016. In the ports of Koper and Piran almost 108,000 passengers were recorded, among them 70,000 cruise passengers (14% fewer than in 2016), and 37,800 passengers on passenger ships (33% more than in 2016).
More goods handled than in 2016
22.3 million tonnes of goods were handled in the Port of Koper in 2017, 5% more than in 2016; of which 15.5 million tonnes or 70% of the total were unloaded and 6.8 million tonnes or 30% of the total were loaded.
More detailed data are available in the SI-STAT Database.
