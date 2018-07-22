Slovenian Magazine
In the Port of Koper 22.3 million tonnes of goods were handled in 2017, 1.1 million tonnes (5%) more than in 2016. The annual volume of containers handled was almost 920,000 TEUs, the greatest so far. Foto: MMC RTV SLO

In 2017, 22.3 million tonnes of goods handled in the Port of Koper

Port traffic, Slovenia, 2017
22. July 2018 ob 06:53
Koper - MMC RTV SLO

In the Port of Koper 22.3 million tonnes of goods were handled in 2017, 1.1 million tonnes (5%) more than in 2016. The annual volume of containers handled was almost 920,000 TEUs, the greatest so far.

In 2017 the number of vessel calls in the Slovenian ports was 4,383 (i.e. 257 or 1% fewer than in 2016), of which 471 were passenger vessels and 3,912 were cargo vessels. Most of the cargo ships that entered or departed from the Port of Koper were container ships (1,399 or 36% of total), followed by general cargo carriers (1,303 or 33% of total).

108,000 passengers in the Slovenian ports
Passenger traffic in the Slovenian ports in 2017 decreased by 1% compared to 2016. In the ports of Koper and Piran almost 108,000 passengers were recorded, among them 70,000 cruise passengers (14% fewer than in 2016), and 37,800 passengers on passenger ships (33% more than in 2016).

More goods handled than in 2016
22.3 million tonnes of goods were handled in the Port of Koper in 2017, 5% more than in 2016; of which 15.5 million tonnes or 70% of the total were unloaded and 6.8 million tonnes or 30% of the total were loaded.

As regards the type of cargo, most of it was cargo in containers (8.5 million tonnes or 38% of total cargo); the volume of containers handled was 919,700 TEUs. Dry bulk cargo followed with 7.3 million tonnes or 33% of the total cargo handled. Compared to 2016 the amount of liquid bulk goods increased the most (by 12%), followed by cargo in containers (by 10%).
As regards the type of goods, most of the goods were classified as other goods (8.5 million tonnes or 38% of total), followed by coal, gas, petrol and refined products (7.3 million tonnes or 33% of total goods handled).

More detailed data are available in the SI-STAT Database.


Andreja Klavžar, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia
