In 2017, 22.3 million tonnes of goods handled in the Port of Koper

Foto: MMC RTV SLO

Port traffic, Slovenia, 2017

22. July 2018 ob 06:53

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

In the Port of Koper 22.3 million tonnes of goods were handled in 2017, 1.1 million tonnes (5%) more than in 2016. The annual volume of containers handled was almost 920,000 TEUs, the greatest so far.

In 2017 the number of vessel calls in the Slovenian ports was 4,383 (i.e. 257 or 1% fewer than in 2016), of which 471 were passenger vessels and 3,912 were cargo vessels. Most of the cargo ships that entered or departed from the Port of Koper were container ships (1,399 or 36% of total), followed by general cargo carriers (1,303 or 33% of total).

108,000 passengers in the Slovenian ports

Passenger traffic in the Slovenian ports in 2017 decreased by 1% compared to 2016. In the ports of Koper and Piran almost 108,000 passengers were recorded, among them 70,000 cruise passengers (14% fewer than in 2016), and 37,800 passengers on passenger ships (33% more than in 2016).

More goods handled than in 2016

22.3 million tonnes of goods were handled in the Port of Koper in 2017, 5% more than in 2016; of which 15.5 million tonnes or 70% of the total were unloaded and 6.8 million tonnes or 30% of the total were loaded.