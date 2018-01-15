The Mysterious World of Iron Ore

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! One day, the Sava Pits could become a tourist attraction – and recognized as a major part of the historical legacy of the still-mysterious mountains above the town of Jesenice. Foto: BoBo/Srdjan Živulović Share

15. January 2018

Ljubljana

The mountains above the industrial town of Jesenice, at an altitude between 1000 and 1300 meters, are crisscrossed by mysterious tunnels. They are remains of an old mining tradition – and a potential tourist attraction for the 21st century.

The tunnels are known in Slovenian as "Savske jame" – the Sava Pits. For more than six centuries, iron ore was mined in the area. As early as 1381, a document known as the Orenburg Order (after the family who owned the mines at the time), defined the rights and responsibilities of the miners.

The first major technological improvements came in the 16th century, after the ownership of the mines passed to the Bucelleni family from modern-day Italy. They set up the first modern ironworks, which led to a major expansion of the mine network. Some of the shafts eventually extended as much as 90 meters below the surface. The development of new tunnels was made possible by a special map commissioned by the family.

In the 18th century, the Ruard family took over the mines and improved the transportation network by building several trails across the woods. The family’s distinctive “R” can still be seen inscribed along one of the trails. A number of buildings, including several new furnaces, were also built during this time.

The area’s iron ore began to be depleted by the 19th century, and with the emergence of railroad transport, the new ironworks in the valley town of Jesenice were able to purchase cheaper coal elsewhere. The pits were slowly abandoned.

Today, one of the tunnels is preserved almost in its entirety, while most of the others have collapsed. Evidence of the area’s mining past is also found above the surface, where several dilapidated structures, including old furnaces, can be seen scattered among the meadows and woods.

There are no organized tours of the Sava Pits. In fact, the area is best known for its sled run, one of the few all-natural tracks for luge to have hosted international competitions. But locals are now realizing the tourist potential of the preserved Karel’s Tunnel, and plans have been drawn up to make it accessible to the public. One day, the Sava Pits could become a tourist attraction – and recognized as a major part of the historical legacy of the still-mysterious mountains above the town of Jesenice.

