Slovenian politics unified regarding implementation of arbitration ruling

8. September 2017 ob 11:14

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

After some sharp verbal manoeuvres Slovenia lately addressed to Croatia regarding implementation of the arbitration ruling, the meeting of the political leaders confirmed the already heard decision: Slovenia intends to put into effect the arbitration ruling, and expects the same from Croatia.

The Slovenian politics confirmed the standpoint that the only correct path is a dialogue between Ljubljana and Zagreb, providing Croatia's willingness to talk about the implementation of the rulings. According to Prime Minister Miro Cerar, that the Slovenian government will finish their job by the end of December, the implementation deadline.

The arbitration ruling will have no negative impact on lives of those living along the border, Miro Cerar promised again, and announced an intervention act for the end of the month. Special attention will be paid to Slovenian fishermen due to incidents at sea; if necessary, from now on police escort will be provided for them.

Since the ruling the Police has been supervising the Slovenian sea, and acting when necessary – issuing just warnings for transgressions in order to avoid additional strain on relations. Slovenia remains willing for a dialog with Croatia, and a meeting of Prime Ministers in Zagreb, but the date has not been set yet. The Slovenian manoeuvre, i.e. blockade of Croatian's OECD entry, was not well accepted, especially by the opposition. Branko Grims from SDS Party claims that the only correct way is a dialogue and an agreement, while Ljudmila Novak, Nova Slovenia party, disagrees with how the manoeuvre was made.

Prime Minister's answer to all that is diplomatic: he claims it is not a blockade of Croatia, but a warning that the condition for the Slovenia's support is respect of international law, and court decisions.

Nataša Mulec, Radio Slovenija; translated by G. K.