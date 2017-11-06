Small farms can apply for non-refundable grants of 5000 euros

Small farms with over 50% of their agricultural land located in less favourable areas can apply until the end of January for 5000 euro grants to help with their maintenance and development.
20 million euros have been put aside for this initiative. This is the first time small farms have the possibility to apply for development funds. Eligible are small farms operating between three and six hectares of comparable agricultural land and raising between three and 15 heads of large livestock.
Farmers have been turning to the Agricultural Advisory Service in large numbers, says Polona Starc from the Celje unit of the Chamber of Agriculture and Forestry. "But most of the enquiries came from folk who do not meet the requirements," adds Starc. Part of the application is a three-year business plan featuring at least one goal for the preservation and development of the farm – for example the purchase of machinery, an increase in land or livestock, the elimination of overgrowing. "They could convert to organic farming, protect against deer or buy a computer," explains Starc.
The support, which adds up to 5000 euros, will be paid in two instalments. Farmers are most often interested in renovating the roofs of outbuildings, but the problem is that many do not have permits. It has also been commented that 5000 euros will not buy very much development.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:26, 05.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:29, 04.11.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:08:25, 04.11.2017
|
Meet Marta Berglez, a Brazilian in Slovenia 00:11:12, 01.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:15, 03.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:26, 02.11.2017
|
A young Czech couple at the Lipica Stud Farm 00:06:31, 31.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:57, 01.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:08, 31.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:12, 30.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:47, 29.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:03, 28.10.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:09:30, 28.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:11, 27.10.2017
|
A US Couple in Bohinj 00:06:34, 24.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:50, 26.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:18, 25.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:42, 24.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:37, 23.10.2017
|
Meet Australian Neil Churches, the son of The Crow 00:08:49, 18.10.2017