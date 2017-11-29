Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The hourly rate on bank holidays will be 2.5 times the regular rate, but the Sunday and bank holiday bonuses will be mutually exclusive. Foto: Pixabay Share

Store workers may work no more than two Sundays per month

Retail trade unions and employers sign collective agreement

29. November 2017 ob 23:18

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Retail trade unions and employers have signed a collective agreement. According to unofficial reports, the agreement stipulates that store workers may not work more than two Sundays per month, and the hourly rate on Sundays will be double the regular rate. Moreover, stores will remain closed on certain holidays.

Trade unions and employers initialled the agreement on Wednesday. More details will be revealed on Thursday, but RTV Slovenia managed to get access to some details of the agreement.

The collective agreement stipulates that store workers cannot be required to work more than two Sundays per month and more than 15 Sundays per year. Moreover, they will earn double-time pay on Sundays, and the hourly rate must not fall below 5.4 euros on Sundays.

The agreement also states that persons raising children younger than 3, pregnant women and women who gave birth less than a year ago, and people taking care of sick children cannot be required to work on Sundays or bank holidays. Stores must be closed on ten bank holidays, but they can remain open on five bank holidays: January 2, April 27, May 2, October 31, and December 26.

The hourly rate on bank holidays will be 2.5 times the regular rate, but the Sunday and bank holiday bonuses will be mutually exclusive.

The collective agreement says that store workers may not work more than 56 hours a week, and employers must also offer employees paid time off for working overtime (within 12 months). If that is not possible, the employee is entitled to pay for overtime work. If the employer violates the agreement, the employee is entitled to 500 percent of his or her basic wage for every hour the agreement is violated. The agreement will go into effect on January 1, 2018.

Jure Čepin, Radio Slovenia; translated by D. V.