Water levels will start rising again today. Apart from the already flooded areas rivers will also start flooding other areas usually affected by floods, first in the north-west and later in the rest of the country.

Strong winds topple trees and blow off roofs

12. December 2017 ob 10:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Strong winds, especially in the Gorenjska, Koroška, Dolenjska and central Slovenia, have toppled down trees, blown off roofs and caused damage to power lines. A landslide has also closed off the Gruškovje border crossing with Croatia and nearby roads.

Many roads are closed for traffic, tens of thousands of homes are without power, and many elementary schools have cancelled classes for today. The wind is weakening but more rain is forecast and there is a danger of floods.

Wind damage has been reported in the wider areas of Škofja Loka, in the Selška and Poljanska valleys, Rateče and elsewhere. Bohinj and Jezersko are still cut off from the rest of the world and there will be no school there. The Civil protection office still warns locals to remain indoors for their own safety. On Monday, the Municipality of Preddvor sounded a siren warning about the imminent danger of strong winds and trees falling down.

Raised water levels have flooded a number of buildings and roads in the Coastal region. Strong winds also blew away roofs and brought down trees in the Notranjska and Kočevje regions.

The winds will abate, rainfall to bring danger of floods

The winds will weaken today but heavy rain forecasts for today in the west and central parts of Slovenia will cause rivers to swell and bring the risk of more floods. Water levels will start rising again today. Apart from the already flooded areas rivers will also start flooding other areas usually affected by floods, first in the north-west and later in the rest of the country.

The flood areas will grow in size along the Vipava, Ljubljanica and Kolpa rivers, as well as in the Notranjska and Dolenjska Karst regions. Rivers along the coast will also flood, as well as the Reka river.

The Sava and Krka rivers will also start to flood. Rivers in the upper part of their basins in the hills of Polhograjska, Cerkljansko and Škofja Loka, as well as on Mt. Pohorje, might also spill over.

