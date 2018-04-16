Slovenian Magazine
A timetable for conducting election activities will come into effect on the 16th of April. Foto: BoBo

Share

The collection of signatures for parliamentary candidates starts today

16. April 2018 ob 11:25
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

President of the Republic Borut Pahor announced on Saturday that an early general election will be held on the 3rd of June and that a timetable for conducting election activities will come into effect on the 16th of April. From today it is possible to collect signatures of support for the lists of candidates and to file candidacies.

The election campaign itself officially starts on the 3rd of May. Before signing the decree calling for early elections, President Pahor dismissed the current National Assembly.

Until the elections, any official business of the National Assembly will be limited to extraordinary sessions. The first such session will be held today, at which MPs will hold final readings of a swathe of government legislation.

T. C.; translated by A. L.
