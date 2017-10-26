Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Perpetuum Jazzile vocal ensemble, which for the last 15 years has been performing both at home and abroad, will try become an award nominee in four categories. Photo: MMC RTV SLO/Sandi Fišer Share

The Grammys: Perpetuum Jazzile eyeing to become an award nominee

A new recognition for the vocal group

26. October 2017 ob 10:08

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Perpetuum Jazzile vocal group is being considered as an award nominee at the prestigious Grammy Music Awards, which will be handed out at the start of next year.

The vocal ensemble, which for the last 15 years has been performing both at home and abroad, will try become an award nominee in four categories: Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappela, and Best Choral Performance. All of Perpetuum Jazzile's songs, contending to become award nominees at this year's Grammy Awards, are featured on the group's B Side / Both Sides album, which came out at the end of last year. The Recording Academy will announce the nominees in the 84 categories at the end of November. The nominees will be decided by around 10 thousand music experts and members of the academy.



"Our business partner from the US, Wayne Halper, who is also a member of The Recording Academy, informed us that we do have a chance of entering the race for this year's Grammy Award nominees. All the performers, contending to be nominated, first have to fulfill certain criteria. Nominee proposals can be put forward by members of The Recording Academy. There are around 10 thousand members of the academy, which is comprised of music experts including renowned musicians, producers and other important decision-makers in the music world, which shape and co-create today's world of pop music. The interesting thing about the Grammy Awards is that they're decided exclusively by members of the academy, and not music fans - which is quite popular in other different music competitions or awards," said the leader of the vocal group Jan Trost.



