Slovenia is becoming increasingly popular among tourists, also owing to high level of security. According to a report by the World Tourism Organization, Slovenia had more than 3.5 million arrivals of foreign guests in 2017.

The (un)safest countries: Slovenia among top seven with lowest risk for tourists

An interactive map of risk levels

18. November 2018 ob 14:50

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

According to international organizations, Slovenia is one of seven safest countries to travel to. In 2019, travellers are expected to face the most danger in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Somalia.

On the risk map published by International SOS and Control Risks, Slovenia is marked along Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Luxembourg as the seven safest countries for tourists.

The map classifies countries according to the degree of risk that travellers are facing in individual parts of the world. For the seven safest, this risk is considered to be insignificant. In the rest of Europe, with the exception of Ukraine, Russia and Kosovo, the risk is low. The same level of security applies to Canada, the United States and Australia.

Medium-level risks for tourists, for example, are associated with trips to Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, while visits to Mexico, Venezuela and DR Congo are highly risky. Countries with the highest, extremely risky conditions include Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Mali and Yemen.

The interactive world map also indicates health risks for tourists. In this respect, among those with the highest risk are several African countries, including South Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire and Niger, while in other parts of the world some of those countries are, for example, Iraq, Afghanistan and Venezuela. Slovenia is a low-risk country.

Our country is somewhat below the best in terms of traffic safety. It is still classified as a low-risk country, but in some countries this risk is even lower or very low. Most of the European countries to the west and north of Slovenia belong to this group, including neighbouring Austria. In this respect, the situation is most dire in most parts of Africa.



See the full map of tourist risk levels below.





M. Z., MMC; translated by K. Z.