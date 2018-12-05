Tina Maze is still active in skiing, especially in counseling as she has been speaking about her path to success and difficulties along the way for several years now. Foto: Source: Tina Maze's personal archive Share

Tina Maze: Less and less teams prepared to work so hard

Slovenia's best skier answers

5. December 2018 ob 12:06

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Tina Maze is still active in skiing, especially in counseling as she has been speaking about her path to success and difficulties along the way for several years now. Source: Tina Maze's personal archive

"I've proved everything to myself," Tina Maze told MMC. The most successful athlete in Slovenian history managed to collect an unbelievable 2,414 points in the Alpine Ski World Cup in the 2012/13 season – a milestone nobody will surpass, Maze hopes with laughter.

She has 13 medals from the biggest competitions, two of them are Olympic gold medals and four of them are gold medals from the World Ski Championships. After ending her career, Tina now has a family with her partner Andrea Massi. This February she gave birth to her daughter called Anouk.

We started a statement, and she finished it.

The last time I sang the song My way is my decision was when I was in Koroška and heard it on the radio.

Otherwise, lately I've been singing to myself whatever my iPod chooses randomly. I have no difficulties changing rhythms.

Last year I realized what it means not to have time for yourself.

The last time I skied with downhill skis was at the final in Meribel (March 2015), and mentally right now as I remind myself of that moment. Good feelings, when your head and body have to be coordinated 100 percent.

I'm still very sporty and stay fit by walking, cycling, lifting weights with at least ten kilograms, windsurfing and skiing..

I really like surfing, but whether I would take part in a competition, well maybe one day just for the fun of it. I've proven everything to myself.

When I look at the new generation of skiers, the one that reminds me the most of myself and my beginnings ... some would say 'regretfully', while others 'thank god', but nobody reminds me of myself. Everyone is different!

Your bib with the start number 21, with which you won the downhill event in Sochi, winning Slovenia the first ever winter Olympic gold medal, still hasn't found its place on the wall, but it will soon.

I think my record of 2,414 points in one World Cup ski season will last forever (laughter).

In the film "7 to Heaven" with Sandi Murovec – Muri, we highlighted seven problems of the top alpine skiing technique. In order to win, most important is to know yourself.

Although not on the ski run, I'm still very much present in skiing. I'm even thinking about becoming a coach, or perhaps a better definition would be a counselor, which I already am for some years now, as I openly speak about my path to success.

But if I would ever become a coach, I would guide my protégés depending on their age and level of development.

Although I regularly competed in all of the ski disciplines, today there are very few skiers of that type, and that's because the competition among male skiers is very tough. When it comes to female skiers, it would still be possible, but I think that there are less and less teams willing to work so hard. Such work demands knowledge and for one to be able to perfectly execute all of the disciplines.

The efforts to make the Alpine Ski World Cup more attractive by bringing the races into big cities have my support, as the public wants to see a show. There are still big reserves in many areas.

Skiers have very little time to rest during the season. The International Ski Federation (FIS) is ... not interested if any of the competitors is exhausted. A competitor has to take care of himself on HIS OWN. Sadly, the last thing you can expect is for FIS or the Slovenian Ski Association to take care of you. I speak out of my own experience.

This season I'm really looking forward to watching the World Ski Championships in Are, where Mikaela Shiffrin will be attacking five medals.

