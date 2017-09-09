Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The most sought after are tassels in pastel shades; especially pink is popular. Foto: Jaka Sajovic Tassels are made of high quality materials, namely of faux leather and stainless metal, and will hold up in all weather conditions, so there is no need to take them off the bike on rainy days. Foto: Mark Kucler Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Trendy tassels for city-bike handlebars

From young sister tandem home workshop

9. September 2017 ob 06:39

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Since I was a little girl I have wished for a bike with tassels: I could only admire them in movies and magazines, as in Novo mesto where I come from such bicycles were not for sale."

Lara Lukšič's unfulfilled childhood wish didn't fade with years, but she was not able to find a bicycle for grownups with tassels, regardless of the almost unlimited offer off- and online. Therefore she decided to make her childhood dream come true by herself, and started by decorating her old bike. "I made the first tassels this March; I made them even more special, of good quality, arresting, and even more colourful than those I dreamed about as a little girl. And I immediately decided to offer my tassels to other city bikers as well, and to make their rides even more pleasant with the aid of tassels," the almost22-year-old student of the Faculty of Economics in Ljubljana recalls the beginning of her business feat. "Since my faculty encourages entrepreneurial spirit, and leaves enough time for extra-curricular activity, my sister Alja and I decided to start our own project," she explained.

"They make every bike cool"

They decided to focus their project on tassels which they consider »a project for soul«, as everything involving tassels pleases them and makes them happy. They wish all their business partners could feel the same joy. "It is most rewarding to see twinkles in the eyes of the clients, and their genuine enthusiasm for our product. We cooperate with enthusiastic and capable young people who we consider our role models, who inspire us, and help us to discover ourselves through this project," Lara explains, and continues: "It would be fabulous should the trend of tassels spread all over Ljubljana."

Tassels are attractive for the owners of both new and old bicycles; tassels rejuvenate old bicycles, and give them back the playfulness of youth. "In my opinion tassels make any bicycle cool, be it an old pony model, or the newest cruiser," the young creator claims. The most desired are tassels in pastel shades, mainly pink and violet. "And for those who avoid 'risk', there is the always fashionable classic black."

The student with entrepreneurial streak is presently selling tassels only on Slovenian market she is most familiar with – she intends to make sure of the positive response to the product in domestic environment. Her future plans include expansion abroad.

Alenka Klun; translated by G. K.