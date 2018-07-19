Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! As a recognition for being the first people to traverse the trail, the two Slovenian hikers received special citations from the initiators of the trail. They are already looking for new challenges. Foto: BoBo/Srdjan Živulovič Share

Two Krško residents become first hikers to traverse Croatia’s longest mountain trail

Another impressive Slovenian feat

19. July 2018 ob 21:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Mountain guide and motivational coach Pia Peršič and cross-country runner Andrej Martinčič have become the first people to traverse the newly created Via Adriatica Trail, Croatia’s longest mountain trail.

The pair have tackled many challenges before. Among other things, Martinčič ran the Slovenian Mountain Trail, and two years ago, they became the first people to cycle the length of the Slovenian Cross-Country Bike Trail. This year, they decided to attempt an even more impressive challenge: the Via Adriatica Trail, which starts at Cape Kamenjak in southern Istria and runs to Cape Prevlaka on Croatia’s border with Montenegro.

They did not undergo conditional training before tackling the hike. “Because the trail is 1100 kilometers long, and there are only 13 mountain huts along the way, of which only three are open year-round, we had to take care of the logistics – the food, the drinks, and the gas canisters -- ourselves. That’s why we hiked more than 2500 kilometers before we embarked on the hike,” Peršič told TV Slovenia.

Their cumulative elevation gain was 45,000 meters

By using a GPS device, they managed to conquer the trail in 44 days. Their cumulative elevation gain was 45,000 meters. “We carried out our treks in the winter. The vegetation played its part, and things were difficult at times, but we were thrilled with the nature. Some of the views were indescribably beautiful,” explains Martinčič. Peršič adds that this was one of her most difficult hikes, both in terms of physical and psychological hardships. “We had everything from heat, rain, thunderstorms, hail, minefields, walks through unpassable terrain filled with brambles, and so on.”

Their dog Otis accompanied them for almost half of the trail. He managed to cover a distance of 600 kilometers. “He would probably have been capable of covering an even greater distance, but we noticed that he was tired and with the approaching heat, we had to do something.”

As a recognition for being the first people to traverse the trail, the two Slovenian hikers received special citations from the initiators of the trail. They are already looking for new challenges.

P. B., Goran Rovan (TV Slovenia); translated by J. B.