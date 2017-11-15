Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The process for the dismissal of the Slovenia's greatest hospital’s management has started. Photo: BoBo Share

UKC Ljubljana agony comes to an end: the process for the dismissal of the hospital’s management has started

Cerar also calls for their resignation

15. November 2017 ob 12:26

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The managers of the Slovenia's greatest hospital’s days are numbered. Over the last few weeks, the government replaced all six representatives of the founder and the Council has now launched the process for the dismissal of management.

The change of the UKC Council members has already paid off. In only two hours, the new members found enough reasons to launch a process for the dismissal of Andraž Kopač, director general and Marija Pfeifer, medical director. Three of its members were convening for the first time, whereas for another three members it was their second time. They have not yet dealt with the problems in the children’s cardiology department.

The Health Minister had called on management to resign in June, but Council members had been looking for reasons for several months, and in the end, merely postponed any responsibility. This time instructions were far clearer and decisive. The Prime Minister supported the Health Minister and issued a sharp and direct criticism for the UKC management and demanded change.

This is of course only the beginning of the dismissal process. The director general and the medical director have 15 days to answer the complaints. Both say they will do this, for they are convinced there are no arguments for their dismissal and that the Ministry has neither the right nor sufficient information.

Snežana Ilijaš, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.