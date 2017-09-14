Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Flint-dent and flint corn have a smaller yield compared to dentiformis hybrids. Foto: Mojca Dumančič/TV Slovenija Mojca Dumančič/TV SlovenijaThis is just the beginning of the move to home-grown corn and Vipava polenta. Mlinotest currently has contracts with three farmers. Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Vipava-grown corn for Mlinotest of Ajdovščina

Thirteen percent higher compensation for flint-dent corn

14. September 2017 ob 19:47

Vipava - MMC RTV SLO

Mlinotest, which processes some 3000 metric tons of corn each year, has been advocating an increase in the production of corn in the Vipava Valley. Even before the planting season, the company has offered producers of flint-dent corn at least a 13 percent increase in the purchase price compared to the market value of other types of corn. The Ajdovščina-based milling company also paid farmers for the seeds. Flint-dent corn will be used to make Vipava polenta.

Flint-dent corn is ideal for grits. It has a distinctive golden color, as does polenta made out of flint-dent corn, which is also very flavorful. The corn also has more protein. It was commonly grown in the Vipava Valley at a time before corn hybrids. These days, more and more farmers – encouraged by Mlinotest – are deciding to grow this variety.

Nikolaj Kogoj, a farmer from Bilje: "I have long advocated for our valley to create a recognizable, home-grown brand of polenta. Polenta is Slovenian, isn't it? And why shouldn't we make grits used for it from home-grown Vipava corn? That's why I signed a contract with Mlinotest and have grown flint-dent corn." Franc Živec, a farmer from Vitovlje: "Mlinotest convinced me to grow flint-dent corn by offering better terms – everything from free seeds to a higher purchase price. I decided to rotate my crops – one year, I'll plant this home-grown corn for polenta, and the next year, I'll sow wheat for Mlinotest's bread."

Thirty-five hectares and 150 metric tons

This is just the beginning of the move to home-grown corn and Vipava polenta. Mlinotest currently has contracts with three farmers. Sean Čebron of Mlinotest: "They planted 35 hectares of corn and we hope to get 150 tons of flint-dent corn from the Vipava Valley. To get a quality Slovenian final product, we need quality Slovenian ingredients." The official strategy for Slovenian farming until the year 2010 foresees a substantial increase of field crops in Slovenia, an increase in grains for milling, and the establishment of proper relations in the supply chain.

Mlinotest managers realize that these goals, which they support, can only be attained if specific steps are taken. That's why the company offers a higher purchase price for flint-dent corn, while also providing seed subsidies for farmers in the Vipava Valley. Growers in northeastern Slovenia have the most experience with flint-dent corn; that's where Mlinotest bought most of its corn in 2016.

Flint-dent corn – a smaller yield, but a higher quality

Flint-dent and flint corn have a smaller yield compared to dentiformis hybrids. Anka Poženel, a specialist for agriculture at the Nova Gorica Agriculture and Forestry Institute: "It's true that the yield of flint-dent corn is 30 percent smaller, but the quality is higher. It has more protein. Its usable output is greater. And, most of all, it is more resistant to diseases than various hybrid varieties."

The purchase of corn

The collection and purchase of corn will be coordinated by Mlinotest, whose drying facilities cannot dry less than 25 metric tons at the same time. The harvest is set to start in two weeks. Farmers currently face rain and water-soaked fields. The summer drought destroyed between 40 and 70 percent of the corn harvest.

Mojca Dumančič, TV Slovenia, translated by J. B.