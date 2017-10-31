Za otroke
V zadnjih letih grobove krasijo...
Koncertni atelje: Duo Furioso
News in English
The household saving rate in...
Moj kuža
Marcel Štefančič Mlajši
Navedek iz sveže knjige esejev Marcela Štefančiča, naslovljene Zombiji, od Romera do Romera. Foto: BoBo

Marcel Štefančič, jr.

(1960)
31. oktober 2017 ob 12:09
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

To je največja krutost življenja. Najprej ti da možnost, da okusiš mladost in vitalnost, potem pa si priča svojemu lastnemu razpadanju.

jan15
 # 31.10.2017 ob 12:38
Da, brez Absolutnega je samo še nihilizem.
stewie
 # 31.10.2017 ob 12:38
George Costanza iz Seinfelda bi na to temo dejal nekaj podobnega, le precej bolj razvlečeno:

"The most unfair thing about life is the way it ends. I mean, life is tough. It takes up a lot of your time. What do you get at the end of it? A death. What`s that, a bonus? I think the life cycle is all backwards.
You should die first, get it out of the way. Then you live in an old age home. You get kicked out when you`re too young, you get a gold watch, you go to work. You work forty years until you`re young enough to enjoy retirement. You drink alcohol, you party, and you get ready for High School. You go to Grade school, you become a kid, you play, you have no responsibilities, you become a little baby, you go back into the womb, you spend your last 9 months floating...then you finish off as an orgasm! Amen."
Saša Pavček
30. oktober 2017 ob 19:19 Želim, da z radostjo slavimo gledališče, da iz črne kletke odra skupaj naredimo luč. Kajti gledališče ni le ogledalo, je živ obraz slehernega človeka.
