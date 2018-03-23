Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 1.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Almost 90 percent of Slovenia’s electorate voted in favour of joining the European Union, while more than 66 percent supported joining the NATO alliance. Foto: EPA Share

15 years since Slovenia voted to join the EU and NATO

Optimism and some scepticism after 15 years

23. March 2018 ob 23:09

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Do you agree that Slovenia should become a member of the European Union?" and "Do you agree that Slovenia should become a member of the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization?" On this day 15 years ago, these two questions were asked at a referendum. Almost 90 percent of Slovenia's electorate voted in favour of joining the European Union, while more than 66 percent supported joining the NATO alliance.

This was a major political milestone for the then government. "A few people had some doubts, especially about joining NATO, but the referendum result is a clear endorsement of our desire to join NATO, and especially the EU," then President Janez Drnovšek said.

Some scepticism still remains even today, but by and large, most people are pleased with the outcome. According to two-time European commissioner Janez Potočnik, Slovenia has become a core EU country.

"We're considered to be a very pro-European country, and our parties unanimously support the European project, so we don't face the same problems as the so-called Višegrad group," said Potočnik.

A few years later, Slovenia joined the Eurozone and the Schengen Area. "Another thing that has helped Slovenia a lot is the EU's development funding," stressed Potočnik.

However, while Slovenia is not considered to be a problematic EU member, the same could not be said of its membership in the NATO alliance, as the country has yet to meet its financial obligations to NATO.

Luka Robida (Radio Slovenia); translated by D. V.