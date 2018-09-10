Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Today Mojca Haberman became the first Slovenian woman to reach the highest and the lowest point of Slovenia in only one day. Foto: Inhale Blue Share

18-year-old Mojca reached the highest and the lowest point in Slovenia in one day

Two Triglavs in one day

10. September 2018 ob 11:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Two breaths, two Triglavs in one day – this is how high school student Mojca Haberman named this feat. Today she became the first Slovenian woman to reach the highest and the lowest point of Slovenia in only one day. 18 years old Mojca started her day at the top of Triglav and ended it in Piran, where she sank 38 meters below the sea level.

Mojca Haberman from Vuzenica climbed Kredarica under Triglav peak on Saturday, and the next morning she was headed towards the highest peak of Slovenia, Triglav, which is with 2865 meters also the highest mountain in the Julian Alps.

In the presence of her coach, guide and her friends, she returned to the valley and headed towards Piran. Near the Madona Cape in Piran, she sank to the lowest point of Slovenian sea called the Underwater Triglav. Since 2000, this point has been marked with a concrete pyramid, which has a metal tile attached to it with a Slovenian coat of arms with Triglav.

She successfully achieved her goal in one minute and twenty-eight seconds, despite the poor visibility and strong current. "Amazing, I'm relieved. I’m a bit tired, but I’ll manage," she described her feelings after her successful feat.

The high school student has been practicing freediving with monofin for three years now. Her personal record is 63 meters. It was much harder for her to reach 2864 meters, than the bottom of the sea. "Two years ago, I was in Egypt and my record was 40 meters. My coach told me that I had reached the Slovenian lowest point. Then my father came to this idea and we realized it together," described Mojca, how she came up with such an idea.

Her next challenge is to improve her personal record and to become a serious competitor to her friend Alenka Artnik, who is currently, with 105 meters depth, the current freediving world record holder.

D. S., Špela Lenardič, TV Slovenija; translated by K. Sm.