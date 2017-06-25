Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The average age when a Slovenian woman become a mother for the first time stood at 28.7 years in 2015. Foto: Pixabay Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

4,000 more children born than 15 years ago but numbers expected to drop

Decisions are more subjective and depend less on social norms

25. June 2017 ob 08:27

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Like other developed countries, Slovenia is facing major demographic changes, which reflect in the rising share of elderly population as well as a gradual fall in birth rate. The main reason why couples decide to become parents is a desire to have children. Family-planning politics do not have a significant impact on this decision. On the other hand, uncertain social conditions do have some influence on the decision process.

For the past few years about 21 thousand children are born per year, which is a substantial improvement from 2003, when only 17 thousand were born, explains Jože Sambt from the Faculty of Economics in Ljubljana: “However, what is worrying is that the number of newborns will drop in the future, even if each woman will give birth to more children, as the number of women who are in their fertile period is on the decrease. By the year 2030, the number will plummet to about 18 thousand.”

The reason for low birth rate is also higher age when women have their first child. The average age when a Slovenian woman become a mother for the first time stood at 28.7 years in 2015. The average number of children per woman in fertile age was 1.57. To retain the number of population, however, the birth rate should rise to at least 2.1 children. The rate is dropping despite efforts to improve family support politics.

According to sociologist Alenka Švab from the Faculty of Social Sciences, people’s lives today are more individualised and their decisions more subjective rather than depending on social norms, which also has an impact on the number of births.

Urška Valjavec, Radio Slovenija; Translated by K. Z.