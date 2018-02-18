Slovenian Magazine
Eight finalists. Foto: MMC/Televizija Slovenija

8 finalists of EMA 2018 chosen, see you in a week!

Four were chosen by viewers and listeners, four by jury
18. February 2018 ob 10:43
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Proper, Lara Kadis, BQL, Lea Sirk, Indigo, Ina Shai, Marina Martensson and Nuška Drašček have won a place in the finals of this year's Ema competition.

Tonight's pre-selection of Ema, the Slovenian national selection for the Eurosong contest, has determined 8 performers for the grand finale next week, when this year's Slovenian representative at Eurovision will be chosen.

From the pre-selection with 16 participants, eight songs were selected: four by choice of viewers and listeners, who had the opportunity to vote, and four selected by a jury consisting of seven members (one of them was a representative of the organizer of the event, the entertainment programme of Television Slovenia).

At the beginning of February, the running order of countries in the pre-selection of this year's Eurovision Song Contest has already been drawn in Lisbon. The Portuguese capital will host the Eurovision on 8, 10 and 12 May. Slovenia will perform in the 2nd half of the second pre-selection. As in previous years, the running order of performances in the grand final will be determined by the organizers.

VIDEO
Nuška Drašček - Ne zapusti me zdaj
VIDEO
Marina Martensson - Blizu
VIDEO
INA SHAI - V nebo
VIDEO
Indigo - Vesna
VIDEO
Lea Sirk - Hvala, ne!
VIDEO
BQL - Ptica
VIDEO
Lara Kadis - Zdaj sem tu
VIDEO
Proper - Ukraden cvet
T. H., MMC; translated by K. Z.
