More than 200 exhibits are on display at the exhibition, the majority of them coming from private collections. On display are uniforms and insignia of the order, swords and other documents.

800 years of the Order of Malta in Slovenia

2. June 2017 ob 10:37

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The National Gallery of Slovenia currently hosts an exhibition marking the high jubilee of the presence of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta in Slovenia. The exhibition - Ave crux alba - 800 years of the Order of Malta in Slovenia - was prepared by the Slovenian association of this knightly brotherhood. Visitors can see artifacts from private collections which have marked the order’s history from the 13th century until today. These artifacts have never before been publicly displayed.

Today, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta is an internationally respected entity and religious order. It has diplomatic ties with more than 120 countries. The order has its own judiciary, postage stamps and currency. In 1992 the Order of Malta also established diplomatic ties with Slovenia.

More than 200 exhibits are on display at the exhibition, the majority of them coming from private collections. Some of the artifacts are quite rare and their artistic value puts them at the very top of what is Europe’s historical heritage. On display are uniforms and insignia of the order, swords and other documents.

The exhibition of the order, which represents the fourth oldest religious order and the oldest Crusader order, will be on display until the beginning of September.

Marko Rozman, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.