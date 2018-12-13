A great start for snowboarders: Mastnak celebrated in Carezza!

Tim Mastnak is the winner of the first parallel slalom of snowboarding season in Carezza. Slovenian success was also complemented by Žan Košir and Rok Marguč.
Mastnak qualified to the finals after winning a convincing victory over Darren Gardner from America, Aaron March from Italy and Sebastian Kislinger from Austria. In the finals, he won against Benjamin Karl in and beat him for 73 milliseconds.
"A perfect start of the season. It couldn't have been better," is how he described his second World Cup victory after the race in Scuol in March this year.
Žan Košir made it to the quarterfinals, where he made a mistake and resigned in a duel with Andreas Prommegger. Rok Marguč was eliminated in the eight finals. Gloria Kotnik did not qualified to the finals. On Saturday there will be another game in Cortina d'Ampezzo. After that, there will be a three week break until the next parallel slalom in Bad Gastein. The second stop in 2019 will be Rogla and the parallel giant slalom which will start on January 19.
