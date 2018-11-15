A new Axe Throwing Europe centre opened on Kajuhova Street in Ljubljana. It has 12 targets and can host up to 100 axe throwing competitors. Foto: BoBo Share

A new attraction in Ljubljana – an axe throwing centre

An axe throwing centre opens in Ljubljana

The initiators of the axe throwing centre say darts and bowling are for wimps. They decided to open a new centre in Ljubljana, where visitors can compete in axe throwing.

The head of the centre, Nataša Potočnik, explained to MMC that together with her colleague, Žiga Novak, they came up with the idea last spring in the Netherlands, when they took part in an international conference on reality games.

Nataša and Žiga said they wanted to present axe throwing to Slovenians after some colleagues from the US explained how popular such centres were in America. "Up to 100 players can compete at the 12 targets. Of course, under the watchful eye of experienced instructors, who in our guided entertainment program, which lasts an hour and a half, provide for an unforgettable (and safe) adventure," explains Potočnik.

"Axe throwing is suitable for everyone"

Only adults can take part in the centre’s activities on their own, while younger guests have to be accompanied by their parents or guardians, who have to sign a statement on behalf of the young ones. The statement, in which visitors confirm that they understand the rules and will respect them, has to be signed by every competitor. The activity itself does not rely on strength and the centre’s website highlight’s the importance of the throwing technique, which is why everyone competing in axe throwing can have fun – "regardless of strength or sex".

So what is it all about? One program, or game, lasts 90 minutes, and up to six players can play at each of the targets. "If you come alone or in a pair, prepare to socialize and meet other competitors – we join teams together in order to ensure a full program, or in other words the full experience of axe throwing. Instructors first present the activity, explain the rules and safety procedures and demonstrate the correct way of throwing. The players can then try out throwing the axe and what follows afterwards is fun competition in different games and a serious elimination tournament." Competitors can later celebrate the results in the social area of the centre.

