A promenade on the Koper seawall

Plans for a new land surface by the coast

5. February 2018 ob 11:14

Koper's coast has always been exposed to high waves, flooding and erosion due to strong winds and sea currents. The Municipality of Koper now plans to extend the so-called fishing pier.



A detailed spatial plan on the reconstruction of the coastal area in the bay between Koper and Semedela envisages the erection of a seawall as a new land surface by the coast, which will be connected to land by extending the already existing fishing pier.



The area will be arranged in a way for the seawall to serve its purpose. The outside part of the wall will consist of rocks, while the interior i.e. southern part of the wall will be a constructed shoreline. The middle will be filled in to make a new land surface. In that way the municipality hopes the coastal area will also be used for other activities.



The central part is imagined as a multi-purpose paved and partly green surface. The seawall will also feature a new city lighthouse. The area will be open for walks, rest and various open-air events, explained Georgij Bangijev from the Koper office for environment and spatial planning.



Depends on the funding

Mr. Bangijev says an environmental report for the project has already been completed. Because of the planned interventions on land, the report includes everything needed to be done in order to protect the environment at the construction site. He added that a time frame for carrying out the works is tied to the successful drawing of European and other funds. But even if everything does run smoothly, the completion of the project will certainly take another couple of years.



T. H., MMC; translated by K. J.