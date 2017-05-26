Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Gauthier Destenay, the husband of the PM of Luxembourg, Mojca Stropnik, Emine Erdogan, the First Lady of Turkey, and Melania Trump visiting the Magritte Museum in Brussels. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

A relaxed get-together of NATO’s first ladies (and gentleman); Melania meets Cerar’s partner

A visit at the museum and a royal dinner

US First Lady Melania Trump socialized with PM Cerar’s partner, Mojca Stropnik, in Brussels. Stropnik reportedly invited the famous native of Sevnica to visit Slovenia.



As part of her husband’s - US President Donald Trump’s - visit to Brussels, the First Lady of the US visited a children’s hospital in the Belgian capital. Together with the wives and partners of the other leaders of NATO member states, including Gauthier Destenay - the husband of the PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel - Melania also took part in a special program for the spouses, which was also attended by the partner of Slovenia’s PM.



A high-profile visit for the little patients

At the Queen Fabiola Children’s University Hospital in Brussels, Melania Trump helped children craft paper flowers with the colours of the Belgian flag – black, yellow and red. She also presented the hospital with a collection of children’s books and then posed for photographs with the children. She then thanked the hospital, where she spent less than an hour, for the hospitality and wrote on Twitter: "Enjoyed making paper flowers with amazing patients."

Before that the First Lady of the US also got acquainted with the work of the Child Focus organization, which searches for missing children. "She was very interested in our work, especially the advice we give for the safety of children using the Internet," said the head of the organization Heidi De Peuw.



Ahead of the NATO summit, the 47-year-old former model, together with her husband, met the new French President Emmanuel Macron. During the meeting of the leaders of the 28 NATO member states, Melania, and eight other wives and partners, took part in a special program which included a visit to a museum, dedicated to Belgian surrealist painter Rene Magritte.

Cerar: They surely talked about something

Also taking part in the special program were the French first lady, Brigitte Macron, wearing Louis Vuitton from head to heels (some were critical of her choice of clothing, which was characterized as not formal enough, and her dress was seen as too short for the occasion), and the partner of Slovenia’s PM Miro Cerar, Mojca Stropnik.



Arriving at the NATO meeting in Brussels Cerar commented that his partner was spending time in the company of the spouses of the other leaders. He said he was convinced that his partner would surely also talk to Melania Trump.

According to unofficial sources, Stropnik reportedly invited the First Lady of the US to come visit Slovenia.

